It has been a difficult return to the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls still await their first win of the season. Xisco Munoz’s side suffered defeats in their first four games as they emerged empty-handed from home games with Southampton and Preston North End and away days at Hull City and Cardiff City.

A maiden point and clean sheet came with a goalless draw at Leeds United ahead of the international break but a fifth defeat in six games was suffered when Ipswich Town claimed the points at Hillsborough on Saturday. Wednesday doubled their points tally for the campaign on Tuesday night when an Anthony Musaba goal earned them a 1-1 draw in a home clash with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough - but the result was not enough to life Munoz’s men out of the Championship relegation zone.

So what do the latest relegation odds tell us about where Wednesday are predicted to finish in the Championship table when the curtain comes down on the season in May next year?

