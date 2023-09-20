Former Sheffield Wednesday boss linked with Owls’ Yorkshire rivals after S6 exit

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, is being tipped with a return to management not too far from Hillsborough.

The ex-Owls boss made a surprise exit from Wednesday over the summer after guiding them to promotion out of League One and back into the Championship, and has since been on the lookout for the next chapter in his young managerial career.

And with Neil Warnock departing his role at Huddersfield Town after this weekend’s game, there’s been talk that Moore could be Yorkshire bound once again after journalist, Alan Nixon, said that he’s in line for the Terriers as they consider their their latest appointment.

Warnock’s exit has come as a bit of a surprise to many, however he has alluded to the fact that he wasn’t expecting to see out the full season anyway.

"We’ve actually done what we set out to do really," the former Sheffield United boss told a press conference. “Kevin has a three-year plan to reach the Premier League. I thought it would be about Christmas time, but once they told me they wanted to bring someone in, I think they had to move on quickly.

"If you’re not wanted you want to go straight away. I don’t mean that how it maybe sounds - we always said we’d be straight with each other and that’s what we’ve done… I’m disappointed and I’ll miss my players."

Moore enjoyed a very good record at Hillsborough during his two-and-a-half-year spell, breaking a whole host of club records along the way before his departure in June.