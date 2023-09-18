There have been seven managers appointed by Dejphon Chansiri since the Thai businessman took over as Sheffield Wednesday chairman in 2015

Sheffield Wednesday have had seven managers appointed since Dejphon Chansiri took over in January 2015, some have been a relative success... other’s haven’t.

The latest to pick up the reins at Hillsborough is Xisco Munoz and it’s fair to say he hasn’t had the best of starts to life at S6. The Owls have one point from his first six games since taking over from Darren Moore after the Owls’ promotion hero surprisingly eft the club in the summer.

Looking at the six previous managers appointed by Chansiri, here’s how they got on after six games in charge.

Carlos Carvahal

Carlos Carvahal in a Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers

Carvahal was a fairly unknown manager when he was appointed by Chansiri in 2015, but he ended up being one of the owner’s best appointments. The Portuguese manager started his Wednesday career with three losses in six games. His first win came in his opening game as Wednesday manager against Bristol City.

One win, two draws and three losses weren’t the best of starts for Carvahal, but things improved. He remained at Hillsborough for two and a half years, taking Wednesday to the Championship Play-Off Final in his first season in charge only to lose to Hull City at Wembley and the following year the Owls fell to eventual winners Huddersfield in the semi-finals.

Jos Luhukay

Jos Luhukay managing Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship match against Bristol City

Jos Luhukay was Chansiri’s second managerial appointment. He joined Wednesday in January 2018, however he did not see the same success that Carvahal had previously.

In his first six games for Wednesday Luhukay guided the team to a win, four draws and a loss, a decent start for the Dutchman.

His win came in a game against Derby with the loss falling to Birmingham City. Luhukay’s first game was a big one, a battle with local rivals Sheffield United which ended in a 0-0 draw.

His time at Hillsborough only lasted a year however after he was sacked in December 2018 after a run of one win and seven losses in 10 games with Wednesday sat in 18th in the Championship.

Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce managing Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship match vs Stoke City

Unlike Chansiri’s first two appointments, Steve Bruce was vastly experienced in English football and many expected him to be a fantastic appointment. However, it did not last long.

In Bruce’s first six games, he made a good start, earning three wins and three draws, the only manager on the list to remain undefeated in his first six games. However, it was over almost as soon as it started as Bruce only lasted until July 2019 when he resigned and took over at Newcastle United.

Bruce only managed Wednesday for 18 games winning seven, drawing eight and losing three. Had he stayed at Hillsborough, he may have gone down as one of Chanisiri’s best appointments.

Garry Monk

Garry Monk managing Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship game vs Birmingham City

Garry Monk was Chansiri’s fourth manager and was seen as a solid appointment after successful spells with Swansea City and Leeds United. However, Monk struggled to keep Wednesday from the bottom of the table.

His first six games included two wins, two losses and two draws.

Struggling to stay in the Championship, Monk was sacked in November 2020 after spending over a year at the club with the Owls sat 23rd in the table.

Tony Pulis

Tony Pulis managing Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship game vs Huddersfield Town

Tony Pulis was Chansiri’s worst appointment by far. The experienced Welshman was expected to bring in stability and help steer the Owls clear of the relegation zone. It didn’t work out that way.

Pulis failed to win in his first six games losing three and drawing three. He broke the record for the worst start by any Sheffield Wednesday manger only getting three points from a possible 24.

He was sacked after just 10 games in which he managed just one win. Owner Dejphon Chansiri later descirbed appointing Pulis as a ‘mistake’.

Darren Moore

Darren Moore celebrating a League One playoff final win for Sheffield Wednesday

Darren Moore is the only Wednesday manager since Chansiri came in that has earned promotion, albeit from a division they didn’t want to be in. He joined the club after Pulis left in March 2021.

Moore failed to keep the Owls in the Championship after his first six games resulted in just one win, four losses and a draw. However, Chansiri kept Moore as head coach after they were relegated to League One at the end of the 2020/21 season.

This proved to be a good decision as Moore ended his Sheffield Wednesday career with over a 50% win rate and earning promotion back to the Championship after his side beat fellow South Yorkshire side Barnsley at Wembley in the playoff final.

He left in June 2023 by mutual consent.