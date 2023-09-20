Injuries, shirt pulls and disappointment - All the fallout from Sheffield Wednesday’s Middlesbrough draw
Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first home point of the season on Tuesday night as they faced Middlesbrough in a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.
Anthony Musaba opened the scoring after coming on for the injured Josh Windass - more detail on his situation in the articles further down the page - and Xisco admitted that he was disappointed by how the second half played out for his team after a strong opening stanza. Watch part of his post-match interview in the video above.
Musaba’s goal was cancelled out in the second half by Darragh Lenihan, but there could have been calls for a foul on Akin Famewo, the Wednesday defender being ragged around by his shirt as seen in the highlights video below:
What did the goalscorer have to say on the game? Here you go:
