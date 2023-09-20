News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Injuries, shirt pulls and disappointment - All the fallout from Sheffield Wednesday’s Middlesbrough draw

Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first home point of the season on Tuesday night as they faced Middlesbrough in a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Anthony Musaba opened the scoring after coming on for the injured Josh Windass - more detail on his situation in the articles further down the page - and Xisco admitted that he was disappointed by how the second half played out for his team after a strong opening stanza. Watch part of his post-match interview in the video above.

Musaba’s goal was cancelled out in the second half by Darragh Lenihan, but there could have been calls for a foul on Akin Famewo, the Wednesday defender being ragged around by his shirt as seen in the highlights video below:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

What did the goalscorer have to say on the game? Here you go:

For more articles and news from last night, you can check these out:

Important Josh Windass update after Sheffield Wednesday star limps off

Wednesday confirm striker’s trial spell ahead of potential S6 switch

Boro boss ‘frustrated’ at not being able to win at Owls

Tennis balls and boos as Wednesday secure point at unhappy S6

Related topics:Middlesbrough