Sheffield Wednesday new boy Reece James sends bullish promotion message

Reece James, whose season-long loan switch from Championship Blackpool was confirmed on Thursday, is the latest addition to arrive with League One experience under their belt having spent a number of seasons in the third tier previously.

Two of those seasons were spent under the tutelage of Owls boss Darren Moore at Doncaster Rovers, the second of which saw him score seven league goals and earn his move to the second tier.

At Wednesday, James has only one thing on his mind – promotion.

“People know the division this club is in. It should be in a lot higher division. And with everything the gaffer is wanting to achieve, that’s something I wanted to be a part of,” he told swfc.co.uk.

“It was a very good squad last season, things have been added now and hopefully we can get over the line and get it done this season.

“People know now that this is a difficult league, I’ve played in it before and been promoted from it before in this league. Hopefully we can achieve that again.

“You need that experience at this level, going to different grounds and going up against different things. Wednesday are one of the biggest clubs in the league, you’re always going to have a target on your back. You have to be ready for those challenges.”

On reuniting with Moore, who played him as a central midfielder from time to time as well as an overlapping left-back, he said: “He’s someone I’ve worked with previously, I’ve probably had my best two seasons in football with him, so hopefully I can do that again.

“It's just belief really and the way he likes to play, that’s something that suits me as a footballer as well.