Rotherham-born Matty Longstaff, who burst onto the scene as a bright young Newcastle United midfielder in the 2019/20 season by scoring a spectacular winner on debut against Manchester United, is one of a handful of senior players set to be left behind in the Magpies’ post-takeover rebuild.

The 22-year-old has reportedly been told to train with Newcastle’s academy heading into pre-season, leaving him likely to head out on loan to an EFL club this season as he did in the second half of the last campaign, when he shocked many by joining League Two Mansfield Town.

Newcastle United youngster Matty Longstaff was watched by Sheffield Wednesday scouts last season.

The Star can reveal that Longstaff was a player Wednesday scouts watched plenty of last season, though it remains to be seen whether that interest has developed any further heading into what has already been a busy summer.

The Owls lost midfielder enforcer Massimo Luongo when the two parties failed to reach an agreement on new contract terms and have since brought in Will Vaulks.

And although it is understood that the signing of another midfielder is on Darren Moore’s wishlist for the rest of the window, a contribution to Longstaff's reported £20,000-a-week wages could be an issue – that’s if the youngster remains a potential target.

The younger brother of fellow Newcastle midfielder Sean, Longstaff has one year remaining on his Toon deal having agreed to a one-year extension before heading out on loan first to Aberdeen and then to Mansfield.

He scored four goals in 11 appearances at Field Mill as he sought to get his career back on track.

It had been suggested he had returned to pre-season training fit and raring to go, hoping to make inroads in regaining his place in the senior squad at St James Park, but Eddie Howe’s decision to shunt him into training with the club’s under-21 players alongside the likes of Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick.