Defender ruled out for Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley – triple signing completed ahead of derby
Barnsley will be without at least one player when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, but do have three new signings they could unleash.
The Tykes had a pretty busy end to the window as they announced the signings of Josh Martin on loan from Norwich City, Tom Edwards from Stoke City, and the permanent arrival of Adam Phillips from Burnley.
All three could potentially make their debuts for the club on Saturday at Hillsborough, however one player that won’t feature is defender, Jordan Helliwell. Josh Benson, meanwhile, is a doubt.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Barnsley’s manager, Michael Duff, said, "Helliwell is a definite no. Benson has got a chance.
"Helliwell will be out for 6-8 weeks. Josh has got a chance; we'll have to assess that and wait and see.
"From the game the other night, I think everyone came through it. Nicky Cadden is now fit, but we're having to condition him because he didn't have a pre-season."
Barnsley have had a hit and miss start to 2022/23 in League One following their relegation from the Championship - picking up seven points so far - and losing more games than they’ve won.
Wednesday have a few injury concerns of their own going into the tie, with question marks over Dennis Adeniran’s availabiity due to injury and both Akin Famewo and Ben Heneghan still out with their respective ailments.
A win for the Owls at S6 could take them top of the table if other results go their way, and they’ll be desperate for local bragging rights too.