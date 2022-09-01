Midfielder admired by Sheffield Wednesday signs for League One promotion rivals

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Panutche Camara has left Plymouth Argyle to join Ipswich Town for a fee reported to have been in the region of £500,000.

The Guinea-Bissau international impressed in outings against the Owls last season and The Star revealed back in May that he featured on Darren Moore’s wishlist when it came to the early stages of his turnover of the squad this summer.

That talk was swiftly shut down by Pilgrims director of football Neil Dewsnip, who maintained the club would not sell Camara to a League One promotion rival.

It’s a policy that seems to have shifted a few months on, however, with the 25-year-old sealing a deadline day switch to the table-topping Tractor Boys.

“I don't think that would work for anybody,” he said when quizzed on Wednesday’s interest earlier this summer. “I think that's kind of common sense really. I would hate an Argyle supporter to think that he is competing against us for the same prize.”

Wednesday of course quickly turned their attention to other targets and will be delighted with the business they have managed in Camara’s positions this summer, bringing in the likes of Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson to the midfield and Mallik Wilks and Alex Mighten into the attacking areas.

“This is a great opportunity for me,” Pan told itfc.co.uk.

“Everything has come about very quickly, but it was really good to speak to the manager and I appreciate how he wants me here.

“He told me good things about the team and he knows what I can bring to the squad. I have enjoyed my time in English football but I am looking forward to this next step.