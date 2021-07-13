The Owls have no current plans to bring former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison back to the club after he spent time on trial with the Owls at the outset of Darren Moore’s time with the club back in March.

Wednesday decided against offering more permanent terms to Morrison. Veteran defender Danny Simpson, since signed on at Bristol City, also trialled at Middlewood Road and was not offered terms.

Morrison is now reportedly on trial with Derby County, who beat Wednesday to Championship survival on the last day of last season, with his former his Red Devils teammate Wayne Rooney running the rule over whether to land him on a more permanent deal.

Explaining his reasons for not pursuing Morrison in March, Moore suggested the door was not closed on a possible move, a stance the club appear to have move on from as they pursue younger targets – for now at least.

Wednesday have had a positive week in the transfer market, with talented QPR youngster Olamide Shodipo having arrived on loan after former England youth international Dennis Adeniran was signed on a free transfer.

The club remain under tight financial restrictions but intend to do further business, with further trialists expected to feature in their vast preseason programme in the coming weeks.

Wednesday are known to move their recruitment in the direction of younger, more dynamic players after a huge squad turnover.

As revealed by The Star, former Chelsea youth man Renedi Masampu is currently on trial with the club, as is Arsenal’s Tolaji Bola.