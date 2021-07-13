Sheffield Wednesday-linked Championship midfielder has major point to prove in League One

Speaking after their preseason win over Chester on Saturday, Owls boss Darren Moore made clear that he expects the club to add a number of new faces to its squad before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

And one name linked with a Hillsborough switch has been Swansea City midfielder George Byers

A report in the national media over the weekend claimed Wednesday had registered their interest in the 25-year-old and that a move was agreeable to Swansea if terms could be agreed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swansea City midfielder George Byers, who spent time on loan at Portsmouth last season, has emerged as a reported transfer target at Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday could pursue a loan move for the former Scotland youth international, who would bring even more competition to the midfield area with the Owls already having brought in former Everton youngster Dennis Adeniran on a free transfer last week.

Byers, who joined the Jacks from Watford in 2016, signed a new contract in South Wales in 2019 but has since fallen down the pecking order under Steve Cooper and will see that deal run out at the end of the coming season.

He spent a portion of last season on loan at League One Portsmouth, though issues brought about by injury curtailed his progress. Another shot at resurrecting his career at a similarly big club in League One may well prove to be an attractive proposition.

In a departing statement to Pompey supporters, posted at the end of last season, Byers said: “A frustrating time for me as I didn’t get an opportunity to really show what I can do on the pitch!

“Coming in and out of the team doesn’t allow you to be free-flowing and play your best footie. However, this is football!

“I have no regrets in my time here, I managed to learn a lot about myself which made me hungrier to kick on and achieve.

“A massive thank you to the player and staff for making me feel welcome as soon as I came.

“I’m gutted I didn’t have the chance to play in front of a full Fratton Park, but I felt your support through social media and I’m grateful for that.

“I wish the club nothing but the best for the future. PUP.”