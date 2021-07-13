The double confirmations of signings in Dennis Adeniran and Olamide Shodipo, a free agent and a loan addition for QPR respectively, are a stark example of the pulling power Darren Moore can have at a club such as Sheffield Wednesday.

As reported previously by The Star, midfielder Adeniran was of interest to a handful of Championship clubs, while winger Shodipo’s impressive efforts with Oxford United in League One last season put him on the shortlist of many clubs.

But it is the Owls who have pulled off the double-swoop within days of their transfer embargo being lifted, at least partially, with a great deal of further movement expected in the coming weeks.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has got his transfer business underway.

Moore’s well-known reputation for developing bright young players seems to be paying dividends for the Owls.

Previous Wednesday managers have spoken about the need to transform the Owls squad into a younger, more dynamic feel and it is Moore who has the opportunity to do so, with a whole raft of senior players having left the club at the end of last month.

Adeniran is 22 years old, Shodipo is 24, and the club’s existing younger players have already been given a chance to impress in the early stages of preseason, with Ryan Galvin and Korede Adedoyin standing out so far.

All indications suggest Wednesday will continue to look to look to bring younger players to the club in the coming weeks.