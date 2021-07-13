An embargo blocking any notable business saw the Owls miss out on targets earlier this summer but after the additions of former Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran and QPR loanee Ola Shodipo, optimism is rising quickly that boss Darren Moore can build further momentum as the transfer window continues.

And now the links won’t stop coming, with one national media report suggesting Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is a player the Owls are keeping a close eye on.

The 24-year-old stopper has had an up-and-down start to life at Burnley having made the move from Wednesday’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in 2019 for a fee believed to be in the region of £2.5m.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Two year on the 21-cap Northern Ireland international has found himself some way behind Nick Pope in competition for the Clarets’ number one jersey.

The Sun report has suggested Burnley could be looking to bring in a new back-up to allow Peacock-Farrell out on loan, with Wednesday said to be ready to pounce.

Goalkeeper is a position the Owls aren’t short in, with Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson having shared duties down the middle in their two preseason matches so far.

Both players are academy products with over 75 first team matches respectively under their belt having battled for ascendancy with Keiren Westwood, who left the club last month, in recent seasons.

Moore has already made a major overhaul in the goalkeeping stakes at Hillsborough, bringing in former Bristol City stopper Adriano Basso as goalkeeping coach.

Speaking after his unveiling last month, the Wednesday boss said: “He’s really good with the small details and studies individuals very well. He’ll be looking at the goalkeepers in fine detail and improving their games.

“He’s a wonderful human being, a very respectful man. He has a real work ethic and the boys will see that on a day to day basis.

“He’s a really positive addition to our staff and I want to welcome him to the football club and look forward to working alongside him.”