Sheffield Wednesday are looking to stack up their squad as they prepare to compete in the Championship next season. But it hasn’t been a smooth summer so far for the Owls.

Darren Moore left his role as manager of the club after failing to agree on new terms with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over his contract. Xisco Munoz has since taken over at Hillsborough and he is looking to do what he can in order to make sure his team are fully prepared for their return to the second tier of the football pyramid.

Here are some of the latest transfer updates for Wednesday ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Wednesday miss out on Premier League target

Sheffield Wednesday had recently been included on the list of potential destinations for Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage but their opportunity to sign him has now come to a close. The 20-year-old has officially joined League One side Reading on a four-year deal, as confirmed by the club.

Savage — who was hailed as a “fantastic” player by Duncan Ferguson during his loan spell with Forest Green last season — also attracted interest from Swansea and Wigan prior to his move to Reading, who are pushing to build a squad worthy of returning to the Championship next season.

Owls rival League One side for goalkeeper

Keeping with transfer rivalry between the Owls and the Royals, David Button is set to depart from West Brom and the likely destination seemed to be Reading. However, new reports have now linked the goalkeeper to Sheffield Wednesday, who will switch places with the Royals after gaining promotion to the Championship, according to BirminghamLive.

