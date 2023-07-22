News you can trust since 1887
Former Sheffield Wednesday man completes latest Celtic departure in English return

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Liam Shaw, is back in England once again having completed a loan move to Wigan Athletic.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

It was reported earlier in the week that the Celtic man was closing in on a switch to the League One outfit, and now the switch has been confirmed by his new club.

A statement from the Latics today read, “Wigan Athletic are delighted to confirm the season-long loan of Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw, subject to EFL and FA approval, and international clearance.

“Shaw, 22, has arrived at the DW Stadium on the back of a productive loan spell with Morecambe, where he played over 30 games for the Shrimps at the Mazuma Stadium.”

Meanwhile, Shaw himself is looking forward to the challenge as Wigan’s latest signing, and he says that the manager, Shaun Maloney, played a big role in his move.

The ex-Owl said, “I’m really happy to be here. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone, getting to know the boys, and getting to business. It’s a massive club, and when I spoke to the manager, I really bought into his vision and I can’t wait to get started!"