Former Sheffield Wednesday man completes latest Celtic departure in English return

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Liam Shaw, is back in England once again having completed a loan move to Wigan Athletic.

It was reported earlier in the week that the Celtic man was closing in on a switch to the League One outfit, and now the switch has been confirmed by his new club.

A statement from the Latics today read, “Wigan Athletic are delighted to confirm the season-long loan of Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw, subject to EFL and FA approval, and international clearance.

“Shaw, 22, has arrived at the DW Stadium on the back of a productive loan spell with Morecambe, where he played over 30 games for the Shrimps at the Mazuma Stadium.”

Meanwhile, Shaw himself is looking forward to the challenge as Wigan’s latest signing, and he says that the manager, Shaun Maloney, played a big role in his move.