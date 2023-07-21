Sheffield Wednesday’s double injury boost after concerns over Owls duo

Sheffield Wednesday may have been beaten on Friday afternoon, but it wasn’t all bad news for the Owls in Spain.

Wednesday lost 4-0 to Spanish outfit, CD Eldense, at Pinatar Arena before the Saturday flight home this week, with two goals in each half from the Segunda Liga side making sure Xisco’s men head back to Sheffield without having picked up a win on foreign soil.

And though there wasn’t much to smile about for the fans watching in the stadium or online, there were positives to take from the tie - most notably the fact that both Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson were able to feature having dealt with minor niggles in the week.

Paterson sat out the 0-0 draw with Real Murcia on Tuesday and Johnson came off during it, but with both having taken to the field with around 10 minutes to go in Murcia it’s safe to say that there are no further concerns about their availibility. The manager was pleased.

“Both had little problems before or during the last game,” he told the media. “Callum had some tired muscles before and we were thinking that we’d prefer to work after the game because that is something we can control - if you put him in the game then you can’t always control that.

“Marvin received a kick in the last game and we needed to change him in the game, but he’s worked very hard to play today and I’m happy that he got some minutes… We have a short squad, and we’re trying to control training.”

