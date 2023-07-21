Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that he is fully aware that his team is not ready to face Southampton on the first day of the season as things stand.

The Owls were beaten 4-0 at Pinatar Arena on Friday as their Spanish training camp came to a close, the team leaving Spain without having scored a goal in either of their matches under the sweltering Murcian sun.

Both games saw Xisco use rolling substitutions as players that had previously gone off return to the field in the second half, and he says that the club is ‘working hard’ to try and bring in new faces as soon as possible.

Speaking to The Star after the game, he said, “The club is working very well about the situation, and I hope that soon we will have news. In the market we need to know our conditions, our possibilities, and after that we try to find the best players in our level.

“Everybody is working hard to get players very soon… I’ve given my list, we have everything there, and after we will see about negotiations for the situation. We’ll see when the first one opens the gate.

“Everybody understands the next stage, we have Luton from the Premier League and Southampton in the first game, and our team is not ready. We need something more, that’s what we’re thinking, but the process is the process and we understand that.

“Is it better that the players come yesterday rather than tomorrow? Of course, this is the idea. But we need to understand the situation and that we’re trying to take the best players for our club.”

The Spaniard also spoke about how he completelly understood the concerns of supporters who are desperately waiting to see new arrivals through the door, though suggested once again that he prioritised quality over signing for the sake of it.

“To the fans, this is our reality and our point and we try to improve these situations,” he added. “This, right now, is our team and we will see what happens tomorrow and then after tomorrow. The most important thing is we try to give them better things. Our job right now is to try to give the best team.”

Wednesday’s first game of the season takes place on August 4th when they host the Saints at Hillsborough.

---------

The Star Owls are at Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason camp courtesy of Gameplan Financial, and you can book a complimentary financial planning call with Dean Furman here: https://gameplan.referral-factory.com/5jyIzI/join

They can offer advice on: Life insurance - Critical Illness Cover - Income Protection - Mortgage - Pensions and investments