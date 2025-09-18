Alan Biggs on the man who could save Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday fans are way past the stage of “better the devil you know” or “be careful what you wish for.”

As long as it’s not Dejphon Chansiri owning the club, they’ll worry about any consequences later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But here’s a name to put forward as devil’s advocate - Mike Ashley.

Newcastle United supporters might call Ashley the devil incarnate; they’ll think this is mad.

Certainly, he wouldn’t be anyone’s preferred choice for Owls owner. Much better someone with his heart in football and, ideally, this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But maybe he wouldn’t be the worst one either - amid lingering suspicion that Ashley is among those waiting until the eleventh hour for a rock bottom purchase.

With Chansiri facing a critical £7.3m loan repayment on Hillsborough, you wonder if Ashley might try to buy the ground as he did with Coventry (before selling it back)? If he did, might he then aim to buy the club?

What woould Mike Ashley bring to Sheffield Wednesday?

Ashley’s apparent lack of interest in, and passion for, football is unattractive, something a fanatical Geordie crowd simply couldn’t abide.

However, in some positive ways he appears to be the exact opposite of Chansiri;-

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Puts professionals in key positions to run the operation for him.

* Stands well clear and doesn’t interfere.

* And crucially also sets budgets for his operatives to work to.

These are things unheard of in Chansiri’s dictatorial reign. After his money ran out, the Thai’s lack of a plan and structure was completely exposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley’s Newcastle didn’t exactly set the world alight but they didn’t burn up either. A secure club was his legacy.

Managers looking in from the outside have told me they’d work for a man like him, generally supportive and letting people know where they stand.

Ok, here’s the negatives. Criticism of a lack of communication with fans. Now that one has an all too familiar ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lacking ambition, running the club as a business (well, you can’t go all in on that one).

It’s true that during his 14 years at Newcastle up to 2021, the club were relegated twice but they came back quickly as an established Premier League outfit.

Ashley is not the perfect fit

Ashley is not perfect by any means and several of his big-name bosses left in frustration, largely because they felt they didn’t have the resources to match sky high, some would say, unrealistic fan expectations.

But Wednesday’s immediate need is for someone to steady the ship, actually to run it as a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would echo the Milan Mandaric rescue, while never promising anything more than stability. Mandaric then sold the club for a healthy profit; proof that regeneration had been achieved.

Right now, you’d take a repeat of that. So for me, maybe controversially, Ashley would not be the worst option.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: The curious case of Sheffield Wednesday - where the football now 'ultimately feels secondary'