Henrik Pedersen has played down the immediate material impact of the two EFL embargoes placed on Sheffield Wednesday this week - and has spoken about Dejphon Chansiri’s view on how things are going.

The Danish coach has been dealt what is quite possibly the toughest hand in the EFL in taking over from Danny Röhl late on in the summer. A punctured pre-season programme, restrictions on recruitment and the realities of a paper-thin squad have all combined to produce a spirited but ultimately winless start to the new campaign.

Wednesday latest embargo scrape arrived on Tuesday evening when the EFL published breaches of Regulation 16.21.8 - Future Financial Information and P&S Rule 2.10.3 - Secure Funding. It puts the club under further restrictions in that they cannot add further ‘permitted players’ to their outfit but comes amid a restriction ban put in place regardless owing to Chansiri’s inability to provide assurances to the authority that he can fund the remainder of the season.

“Before this we also couldn't sign any players, so it didn't come as news, but it is official now,” Pedersen said. “Of course we would love to have some more new players but there is nothing new in this, it is still the same. We will do all we can to work with the players and let them grow and let them be better with every day. When I see the boys on the training pitch I only see them doing all they can.”

The Star understands that free agent signings have been lined-up with an intention of signing, former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper among them. Pedersen is choosing to focus his energy on what he can impact - and is asking the same of his existing squad.

“For everyone, we would all love that we could have had new players,” he continued. “We have prepared. But this is not the situation and with the new embargo, there is nothing new for us, it is official now that we cannot sign anyone. I have not used energy for this, I have used all my energy for the players we have and have tried to work with my staff and coaches to be the best mirror and make the best training and preparation for the games as possible.”

Wednesday boss Pedersen was given advance warning of the embargo news and confirmed he was still in regular professional communication with owner Chansiri with regard to the football side of the club. Asked whether the Thai had offered any view on his club’s winless start to the season, Pedersen said: “He has not complained at all.

“We are in regular contact and we all know it is a difficult position. This is not the question, the question is with what perspective we give this situation every day. I can see a lot of small things in the right direction and this is what we are working on.”

