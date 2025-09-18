The football at Sheffield Wednesday is now secondary to the ongoing troubles that continue under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

Wednesday are back under embargo this week after falling foul of the English Football League once again, and it comes the day after thousands of fans made their feelings known by boycotting the Carabao Cup game against Grimsby Town.

Our Owls writer, Alex Miller, spoke before the latest embargo was announced about how the off-pitch distractions have taken away so much from Wednesdayites, and it just so happened that there was another attack coming in the current death by a thousand cuts.

“It’s a curious situation where the football ultimately feels secondary,” he said on All Wednesday. “Covering a football club, or supporting it, should be all about Saturday afternoons. And it just feels like that’s about the eighth thing on the list now in terms of what’s going on with the chairman, what’s happening with the future of the club, the boycotts and protests, and the effectiveness of them. Do they need different ways of going about it?

“Then there are questions about whether people are going to get paid, and what’s happening with the stadium… Henrik has continued to plough on with how he’s discussing possibilities and improvements, but from the outside looking in, with the inevitability of a points deduction, they’re a club that’s outmanned and under-resourced.”

