Henrik Pedersen hopes to have confirmation of new coaching staff at Sheffield Wednesday in the next ‘five to 10 days’.

The Owls unveiled new assistant Craig Mudd last week after his switch from the youth ranks at Manchester City. Further additions are being sought and The Star understands that all being well, Darryl Flahavan will make his return to Hillsborough having already served in a short stint during Garry Monk’s management of the club.

Flahavan has also previously worked at clubs such as Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic as well as a spell with the Chinese Taipei national team, would make the move from Plymouth Argyle. It’s reported that part of the reason the 46-year-old fancies the switch it to be closer to his Midlands-based family.

Craig Mudd joined Sheffield Wednesday’s coaching staff earlier this month. Pic: Steve Ellis | Steve Ellis

“We are close to doing more things on this side and I hope soon we can do something official,” Danish coach Pedersen said when asked on progress around Flahavan’s re-signing. “Is it Darryl or not Darryl? I cannot say anything right now.”

Further coaching staff is being sought, with Wednesday looking to bring in at least one more figure to focus on Wednesday’s out-of-possession efforts as a foremost priority. The Owls were slapped with two EFL registration embargoes earlier this week but this does not extend to coaching staff.

“We have looked for a goalkeeping coach, obviously he takes responsibility for the goalkeepers,” Pedersen smiled. We look for another assistant coach and then we will see what the land looks like after this. We need one that will help with the defensive stuff and that is the first priority now.”