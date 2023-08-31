It was one of the more puzzling Sheffield Wednesday transfer links of what has been a whirlwind summer window.

Earlier this month reports in Spain suggested the Owls were interested in the signing of 23-year-old Celta Vigo attacking midfielder Miguel Baeza, a former Real Madrid youngster out of favour under manager Rafa Benitez who was said to be on the lookout for a move to the Championship.

It was swiftly followed-up by word of interest from fellow second tier outfit Swansea City - with suggestions in Spain hinting that reporters had simply got the two clubs mixed up in the confusion of the transfer window.

Reports surrounding a possible move to Swansea soon took precedence with mentions of Wednesday halted.

The Star was told that Wednesday were not interested in making a move for Baeza, who according to widespread reports is closing in on a move to Spanish second tier side CD Mirandés.

With only two days to go in the transfer window, which closes at 11pm on Friday, Wednesday are busy working on deals to bring new players in after what has been a troubling start to the season.