Efforts are being doubled at Sheffield Wednesday to add to their squad ahead of the transfer deadline day after what has been a nightmare end to the season.

EFL clubs have until 11pm on Friday to complete deals and finalise their squad until the winter window in January. Free agents can be added beyond that point.

Here’s a whistle-stop run-through of the state of play as we have it at S6.

It’s all been quiet for a bit, hasn’t it?

It has. Momo Diaby was Wednesday’s most recent signing 19 days ago - and he’s since fallen to an injury that we expect will keep him out for several weeks.

The Owls have announced 10 incoming deals throughout the summer in what has been a vast squad turnaround, but of late things fell a little quiet.

That was until Wednesday afternoon, when Football Insider dropped two transfer links.

Go on then, who has been mentioned?

They say the Owls are one of three Championship clubs - Leeds and West Brom the others - that are lining up bids for Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick. Aberdeen are also said to be keen.

It’s one that tallies. The Star understands Hendrick, 31, was a name considered by Wednesday last summer before he made a season-long loan switch to Reading. There seems to be serious competition, but it may well be a case of ‘watch this space’ on that one.

The other emerging link is that of 23-year-old attacker Liam Millar, a former Liverpool youth starlet who now plays in Switzerland with FC Basel.

A Canadian international, he’s also said to be being courted by a host of second tier clubs. He has two years left on his contract and was signed for £1.2m in 2021.

You wouldn’t think he’s come especially cheap.

What sort of deals will Wednesday be looking at?

The Star reported shortly after the Diaby signing that the Owls were directing their attention to the Premier League loans market and Xisco has since hinted that way.

It’s a fierce market at current, with Championship clubs battling it out in a crowded field. As Wednesday found out to their detriment in January, loan deals can be volatile and can be pulled at the whim of both parent club and player.

Asked for an update on incoming players, Wednesday boss Xisco said on Tuesday evening: "We will see. In the last (few) days we are very close with some players but nothing is final or closed.

"You never know. This is the market and sometimes you need to wait. I know everyone is working very hard but sometimes you need to wait for some situations and it's not always dependent on us."

What about exits, then?

Derby County interest in Michael Smith seems to have come and gone after their speculative loan offer earlier in the window, while Dominic Iorfa has shrugged off reported interest in him from Preston North End.

That leaves one potential end to a transfer saga in the case of Marvin Johnson.

A key man over the last two seasons after his free transfer switch from Middlesbrough, he is yet to have made a matchday squad under Xisco despite having signed a new contract at S6 only last month.

Xisco said he is not aware of any formal transfer offer for the 32-year-old but appeared to leave the door open if bids are to be forthcoming.

“We will see what happens,” he said. “Maybe he has offers, maybe not. We will look.”

Any youngsters heading out?

All that is very much on the backburner. Wednesday have until the deadline to farm any young players out on loan to EFL clubs as they did with Ciaran Brennan to good effect last season.

The focus has been placed on first team incomings - with players allowed to leave only in the case of additions.

“They’re improving and can train with us,” Xisco told The Star on August 18. “But why are we speaking about the problem before it is a problem?

“If we sign a player then after we can decide then (if we move young players on). Right now I’m not thinking about this problem because this problem isn’t there.”

Are we to expect a busy week?

There’s certainly attempts being made to get players in. It’s a tough market out there.