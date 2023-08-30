Sheffield Wednesday face competition from two promotion-chasing Championsip clubs as they prepare to ‘line up a bid’ for Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick, according to reports.

The 79-cap Republic of Ireland international is surplus to requirements at St James Park and is expected to move on before the transfer window closes on Friday evening.

Wednesday are keen to add players to their squad before that deadline and are known to be looking in the Premier League loans market.

They find themselves a man light in midfield after an injury to Momo Diaby The Star understands will keep him out for several weeks.

A report from Football Insider suggests Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are also keen on taking Hendrick, with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen also having expressed interest.

There is no indication that any bids have been formlly launched as of yet, with the clubs said to be ‘lining up a bid’ for the 31-year-old.

It’s a link that adds up. The Star understands Hendrick was on a list of possible transfer additions last summer before he spent the season on loan at Championship side Reading. He emerged from their relegation campaign with credit, scoring four times in 46 appearances.

Hendrick was signed to Newcastle by former Owls boss Steve Bruce in 2020 - arriving on a four-year deal that expires next summer - having left a hugely successful four-year stint with Burnley on a free transfer.

The move came after reported interest from Italian giants Roma and AC Milan.