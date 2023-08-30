Sheffield Wednesday will consider offers for Marvin Johnson as shut-out continues

Xisco has admitted frozen-out winger Marvin Johnson could leave Sheffield Wednesday before the week is out - though he has suggested the club are yet to receive any offers for him.

The 32-year-old former Middlesbrough man was a near ever-present in the club’s two-year stay in League One and has scored six times and assisted 23 times in 95 appearances since signing on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

Johnson signed a new contract to stay on at the club as recently as last month in the period between the managerial reigns of Darren Moore and Xisco, but has yet to make a competitive squad since the Spaniard’s arrival.

Xisco said he ‘didn’t think’ the club had received any formal offers for Johnson. The Star understands the winger had attracted interest from clubs in both the Championship and League One during the summer.

Asked whether Johnson will likely move on before the transfer window closes on Friday evening, the Owls boss said the club would look at the possible options available to the club with regard to his future.

“We will see what happens,” he said. “Maybe he has offers, maybe not. We will look.

“I don’t know exactly which ones will be in, which ones will be out. The most important thing right now is for me to put the focus on the problems we’re having in games.

“I have control about which players I want to come in and we need these players. So if we can do it, it’s perfect. If not, this is our squad and we’ll fight with them.”

Wednesday are known to be exploring the Premier League loans market in the final days of the window, though potential targets have so far been kept under wraps.

It is clear the club wish to add to their squad in the coming days in what Xisco has described as a difficult market.

Some targets, he said, were ‘very close’.

“We will see,” Xisco said on whether their business could run right into the final hours of the window. “In the last (few) days we are very close with some players but nothing is final or closed.