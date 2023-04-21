Sheffield Wednesday’s Tafadzwa Tapudzai has undergone successful surgery. (@TafTapudzai on Twitter)

Tapudzai was one of two Owls youth players who suffered serious injuries in a recent U18s game against Sheffield United, and while Darren Moore explained previously that the injuries to him and Josh Chapman weren’t as bad as originally feared they are still expected to be out of action for some time.

‘Taf’, who turned 18 late last year, has been a key player for Andy Holdsworth’s U18s this season, and said after his injury that he was ‘absolutely devastated’ to be missing the remainder of the campaign.

Now he’s confirmed via his Instagram page that he has undergone a successful operation after sustaining serious ligament damage, and he says that the ‘road to recovery starts now’.

It remains to be seen at this point when exactly Chapman - who injured his collarbone - and Tapudzai wil be back available for selection again, but the club will be eager to make sure that they recieve the best possible care to aid their rehabilitation over the coming weeks and months.

