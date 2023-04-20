News you can trust since 1887
Exeter City captain mounts pressure on Sheffield Wednesday – hints at Grecians tactical plan

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents has made clear all pressure sits on the Owls’ shoulders ahead of Saturday’s visit of Exeter City.

By Alex Miller
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST

The Grecians sit in 14th place in what is their first season back in League One and make the trip to South Yorkshire winless in five – their last win came against Wednesday’s fellow promotion chasers Barnsley in March.

Speaking ahead of the Hillsborough clash Exeter defender Pierce Sweeney claimed that despite their stuttering form of late the fact that they’re well safe in the relegation stakes means all the pressure will be on the home side to deliver as they look to make up their automatic promotion points deficit.

The two sides shared the points at St James Park back in December thanks to an injury time equaliser by Callum Paterson.

DERBY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Pierce Sweeney of Exeter in action during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Exeter City at Pride Park Stadium on October 25, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)DERBY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Pierce Sweeney of Exeter in action during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Exeter City at Pride Park Stadium on October 25, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
DERBY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Pierce Sweeney of Exeter in action during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Exeter City at Pride Park Stadium on October 25, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“We don’t want to lose five on the bounce, we don’t want to lose three or four,” said Sweeney. “We’re on four now and if you look on paper, it is quite a difficult run of games.

“We should have beaten Sheffield Wednesday at home I think. They scored in the 95th minute.

“It’s going to be one hell of an atmosphere on Saturday, it’s going to be bouncing up there and the pressure is all on them. They need the points more than we do.

“They’re going to have about 29,000 home fans there and we’re going to take 1,000 so it’s going to be a good game, hopefully a good atmosphere.

“We’re going to go there with a positive mindset and try to implement our game as we have done for most of the season.”

Reflecting on Exeter’s season as a whole – they’re expected to finish above fellow third tier new boys Port Vale as well as Forest Green Rovers – Sweeney continued and hinted that the Grecians could well come to Hillsborough to play positive football.

“I think it has been a really good season,” he said. “A really good positive season, I think we’ve played well as a team.

“We settled down really well when the new manager came in, it’s pretty obvious that it’s a completely different style of football to the previous manager, he wants to play possession football, we’ve dominated really good clubs at this level on the ball.”

Related topics:SheffieldLeague OneSouth YorkshireHillsboroughJoey Barton