‘My kids have one each!’ – Sheffield Wednesday star scoops historic club award

Liam Palmer’s strong Sheffield Wednesday season have not gone unnoticed by the fanbase, and now he’s landed an award for his efforts in Owls colours.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The 31-year-old has been almost ever-present for Wednesday this season, playing a huge part in their promotion push to try and get out of League One, and he has regularly been lauded for his work on the field.

This month he was named as the Wise Old Owls Player of the Year, becoming the first player to win it three times, and their chairman, John Gilling, described him as a ‘credit to the club and a wonderful, friendly person’.

He also said, “He’s been to nearly as many Wise Old Owls lunches as I have!”

Read More
Sheffield Wednesday offer positive Josh Windass update ahead of crucial clashes
Palmer, who is very much in the running for the club’s Player of the Season gong, says that he’s delighted with the latest trophy for his cabinet, but was also quick to point out the need for more points before the campaign comes to an end.

“It’s a real honour to win this award,” the Owls academy graduate said. “And to be the first player in the club’s history to win three times as well… I’m thankful for their support and the votes, and it’s good to see some familiar faces.

“Individual recognition is always great and I’m very grateful. It means a lot to share these things with my family, they’re proud of what I’m doing.

Liam Palmer has been a standout performer for Sheffield Wednesday this season. (Steve Ellis)Liam Palmer has been a standout performer for Sheffield Wednesday this season. (Steve Ellis)
“Having won this award three times, my kids have got one each now, so that will keep them from arguing over them!

“I feel I’ve managed to maintain consistency and that’s top of my agenda. I’ve scored a few goals and I’ve been involved in 21 out of the 22 clean sheets, it’s something as a defender that’s high on my hit list.

“We’re now going to be doing everything we can to get maximum points from the next three games.”

‘Palms’ also paid tribute to former Wise Old Owls chairman, John Preen, after he sadly passed away this season. Preen led the supporters group for many years before his passing back in February.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday expecting big player back for Exeter City encounter

