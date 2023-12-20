Sheffield Wednesday midfielder takes big step on road to recovery

It’s not long now until Sheffield Wednesday can register Momo Diaby again, and this week he took a big step on his road to recovery.

Diaby limped off on his Owls debut back in August, sustaining an injury that was so severe that the club opted against registering him with the English Football League for the first half of the campaign.

Since then the Frenchman has been undergoing rehabilitation and working his way back to fitness, returning to training a few weeks ago as he waits for the opportunity to try and impress new manager, Danny Röhl, who was not the man who signed him.

The big midfielder was lauded for his performance against Preston North End in his one game that he did play during Xisco’s short spell as manager, and there are plenty of fans eager to see what he can do if Röhl does decide to bring him back into the fray in the new year once the registration window opens up once again.

On Tuesday he got 90 minutes under his belt for the first time since that injury, playing the full game as Wednesday’s U21s drew 2-2 with table-topping Birmingham City, a result that leaves the young Owls in third place in the Professional Development League.

Luke Cook and Gui Siqueira got the goals at Middlewood Road as both sides led at different points in the game, Junior Dixon equalising for the Blues before Tommy Fogarty put them 2-1 up in the second half. Siqueira’s finish from close range made sure that Andy Holdsworth’s side stayed within touching distance of their opponents – who are nine points ahead but having played two games more.

Röhl spoke highly of Diaby recently as he mapped out the plan for his continued recovery, and now the on-loan midfield man has a full 90 minutes under his belt he’ll be eager to try and force his way back into the first team fold in the new year.

