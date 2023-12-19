Sheffield Wednesday fans had plenty to smile about over the weekend as the Owls saw off Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough.

Things weren't looking too rosy for Wednesday as they approached the end of the game at S6, but a late show from Bailey Cadamarteri and Anthony Musaba saw them pick up a vital three points against a fellow relegation struggler at the foot of the Championship table.

Almost 25,000 people were there to witness the game as Danny Röhl's team fought back to claim their first win from a losing position in the second tier in over four years, and the German was delighted with the character that was shown by his ranks in order to fight back in such difficult circumstances.

Can you spot yourself, or friends and family, in our QPR gallery? There are some belting photos from another dramatic afternoon in South Yorkshire:

