Danny Röhl will ‘do everything’ for Sheffield Wednesday’s survival scrap

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he’ll ‘do everything’ to help the Owls avoid the drop this season.

Wednesday are in fine form of late, picking up 10 points from the last 15 available in the Championship, and fans are starting to believe that they could actually get out of the predicament that their awful start to the campaign put them in.

Röhl has quickly developed a strong connection with Owls supporters, hearing his name chanted from the stands on a regular basis, and the German says that their backing is playing a key role with regards to the turnaround in results.

“I have the feeling that our fans are behind us, the stadium is behind us,” he told the media. “I’ll do everything to help this club and my players… If we have this support then it’s great to have this feeling from the fans.

‘It’s also about the output from my players, though, they’re always in the game. They have to do the right things, and I’ll try and help them - always I speak about having a good match planning, having the energy from them, and then at the end to deserve something we need a bench to help. And this is what we’re doing…

"I hope the fans enjoy this time – a lot of good football and family time, good food and all the things you need for a good life. For us it's all about making a good performance and making the fans happy."