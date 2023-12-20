Sheffield Wednesday man calls for calm after 'stars aligned' for young Owls talent

Will Vaulks has loved what he's seen from Bailey Cadamarteri so far, but has urged people not to put too much pressure on the young talent.

The 18-year-old is hot property at the moment having burst onto the scene at Hillsborough this season, and with three goals in his last four games he's earning plaudits from all over the place as Wednesday put up a fight in their relegation scrap.

Injuries and a lack of goals led to Cadamarteri effectively being fast-tracked through the ranks by Danny Röhl, graduating from being a player who trained with the first team to one who starts every game at present, with his red hot start to the season for the U21s playing a big part in the German's decision.

Vaulks has seen plenty of young talent take their first steps over the course of his career, and though he speaks glowingly of Wednesday's exciting young attacker he wants to make sure that he's not burdened by responsibility in a tough Championship season.

"I’ve been impressed, but I do think that everyone needs to calm down a little bit," the midfielder said with a smile. "And I mean that in the best way ever. We don’t want to put massive pressure on this 18-year-old to be the one to lead the line for us and keep us up. Like I say, I mean it in the best way possible.

"He’s a young lad, he’s still got so much to learn, but he’s taken to it really well. He’s shown that he can be in the right place at the right time, and he’s got loads to work on in his game like we all have.

"He might go five games and not play great, and that’s completely understandable at his age. I’m really happy with him and I hope this doesn’t come across in the wrong way, because he works really hard, he can run in behind and he’s physical. I really like him, but we can’t put pressure on him - he’s in the position where he should be in and around it and causing problems… If he can keep scoring then he stays in the team.

"He’s been excellent, but like I say, I just don’t want too much pressure on a young lad with so many years ahead of him… He’s taken his opportunity so well, and sometimes it just takes a little goal drought or an injury for somebody like him to get a chance.

"He probably wouldn’t have thought, maybe none of us, that he’d be around it this quickly this season. The stars have aligned for him in the best way, and he’s taken his chance. That’s what we said he needed to do when he came in - we told him to enjoy it and do what he’d been doing with the U21s, that way there was no pressure. And he’s shown that he can improve us as an XI - he can offer us something, and long may that continue."