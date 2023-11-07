Sheffield Wednesday midfielder looking likely to leave in search of game time
The Star understands that one Sheffield Wednesday midfielder is looking increasingly likely to leave the club on loan this month.
Wednesday have quite a big squad this year, with Danny Röhl having to constantly leave out a number of senior players from his matchday squad, and it’s a situation that means that chances are even fewer and farther between for the young lads trying to make a name for themselves.
With that in mind it’s thought that a number of U21s could potentially be on the move on a short-term basis this month as they go in search of regular games in senior football, and one of those is likely to be midfield man, Jay Glover.
The 20-year-old has a handful of Wednesday appearances to his name having come through the ranks at Middlewood Road, and signed a new deal over the summer to extend his stay at S6 even further. Since then he’s played his part in the U21s’ fantastic start to the campaign after heading to Spain on Xisco’s preseason in the summer.
Now, though, The Star is led to believe that Wednesday are in talks with Vanarama National League North outfit, Spennymoor Town, about a loan spell for the Owls academy graduate – The Moors are currently fourth in the table and hoping to push for promotion this season.
It’s understood that there has also been interest in another couple of Neil Thompson’s boys who could also head out on loan if a deal can be struck, and it may be that the U21s are a couple of players lighter when they face Fleetwood Town next Tuesday.