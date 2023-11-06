Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Pierce Charles, may well get a chance to make his Owls debut this season ‘if he keeps training hard’.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper is a regular face in the senior setup at Hillsborough now, with the Norther Ireland youth international taking part in every prematch warm-up alongside Cameron Dawson and Devis Vasquez.

Charles has been a key figure in the impressive start to the U21s season for Neil Thompson’s U21s, and the talented teenager is very highly rated in the Owls setup as he continues to develop his game under their watchful eye.

Players and coaches alike have been impressed with the former Manchester City youngster’s ability, and Danny Röhl is no different it would seem – saying that he could potentially get an opportunity at some point in 2023/24.

“He’s very good on the grass,” the Owls boss told The Star. “He can play football and he has a lot of good solutions, which is something that I like… He’s trained very hard with the first team, and if he keeps training hard then maybe there’s a chance to come in.

"But at the moment I’m very happy with both of the goalkeepers that are here, and it’s a challenge. I think the goalkeeping group is strong, and that’s important for us.”

Dawson has been Röhl’s goalkeeper of choice since coming in to replace Xisco, and he defended the long-serving Owls goalkeeper after a mix-up led to Barry Bannan being sent off in the Bristol City defeat on Saturday.

He said, “If you want to play football, and to play out from the goalkeeper then sometimes this can happen. There can be a mistake, or the pass may not be right. But we’ll analyse this... For me I see a process, also with ball possession - even with one man less we have some solutions and it wasn’t easy for them to press us. And this is our way.”