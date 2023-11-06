News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Relive United’s Wolves victory with 15 top celebration and fan photos
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment

Eight goals and a quadruple scorer with Sheffield Wednesday Ladies flying at the top of the table

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies are flying high at the top of the table after a big 8-1 win over the weekend, and Amy Broomhead will be smiling more than most.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owlessess attacker has started the season like a house on fire, already scoring 11 goals in just seven games across all competitions as she plays her part in their fantastic run, and on Sunday she came on to great effect, bagging four goals to help make sure Kieron Lee’s side finished the weekend top of the table.

Wednesday are now three points clear of second-placed Kiveton Park, having won five of their seven matches in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women & Girls League, and after a bit of a scare in the first half in the weekend’s game against Socrates LFC they turned on the style in a second half that saw them score six times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Izzy Rundle’s brace saw them go into the break 2-1 up before Broomhead’s quartet alongside goals from Sadie Hooper and Eleanor Vessey meant a rout for the home team at Jubilee Sports and Social Club.

And Lee was delighted with how they turned up the heat in the second stanza, saying after the game, “If you take the first half out of it, I thought in the second half we were fantastic. They’ve done well, we’re on a journey and I thought that was a good second half. The results have given us confidence because winning games breeds confidence, and they’re starting to show what we’re doing in training. They’re starting to believe what we’re talking about.”

Next up for SWLFC is a trip to Handsworth Ladies Development next weekend, a team that have picked up just the one win this season so far.

Related topics:Sheffield