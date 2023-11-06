Sheffield Wednesday Ladies are flying high at the top of the table after a big 8-1 win over the weekend, and Amy Broomhead will be smiling more than most.

The Owlessess attacker has started the season like a house on fire, already scoring 11 goals in just seven games across all competitions as she plays her part in their fantastic run, and on Sunday she came on to great effect, bagging four goals to help make sure Kieron Lee’s side finished the weekend top of the table.

Wednesday are now three points clear of second-placed Kiveton Park, having won five of their seven matches in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women & Girls League, and after a bit of a scare in the first half in the weekend’s game against Socrates LFC they turned on the style in a second half that saw them score six times.

Izzy Rundle’s brace saw them go into the break 2-1 up before Broomhead’s quartet alongside goals from Sadie Hooper and Eleanor Vessey meant a rout for the home team at Jubilee Sports and Social Club.

And Lee was delighted with how they turned up the heat in the second stanza, saying after the game, “If you take the first half out of it, I thought in the second half we were fantastic. They’ve done well, we’re on a journey and I thought that was a good second half. The results have given us confidence because winning games breeds confidence, and they’re starting to show what we’re doing in training. They’re starting to believe what we’re talking about.”