Sheffield Wednesday midfielder candid over contract talks – makes Owls admission

The 30-year-old has been a key part of Wednesday’s resurgence in the second half of the current campaign after missing a large chunk of the club’s horror start to 2023/24, and has featured in all three of their victories this month as they clawed back points on those above them in the relegation battle.

He is, however, one of the many Owls players who are out of contract in the summer ahead of what could be another spell of transition at Hillsborough, and while he says he’d be keen to stick around he’s well aware that he can only do his talking on the field of play at this point in time.

Speaking to the media on Thursday he said, “I think the club is in a position - and this is an assumption, I’ve not been told - where we’re unsure where we’re going to be at, but I personally haven’t had any contact from the club on the contract situation. All I can do is play as well as I possibly can for the football club - which I’ll do until the end of my contract whenever that may be - and hopefully there are discussions to be had. That’s for the club to decide, though, I can only control the football - that’s something you learn over the years.

"You only get contracts or moves by doing well on the pitch, and hopefully at the end of the season we’re in this league and the club want to talk to me. But if they don’t then that’s the club’s choice. I’d love to be here, but it’s not always up to us as players - even if some people think that it is…

“There are a lot of questions for everybody at the moment with the club - I don’t know when the manager’s contract is until… What league we’re going to be in is massive for the club. For me, I signed in League One and I know the size of the fanbase, the size of the club, and I love living here - so if I had a choice to stay then I would if the contract is right.

“I’m not talking about loads more money, I’m just talking about it being right. But yeah, that’d be great and I’m sure as the season comes to an end there will be discussions whether they’re positive or the club want to go in a different direction.”