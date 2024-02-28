Sheffield Wednesday’s response to season tickets questions from Owls fanbase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this month The Star asked Wednesdayites to get in touch with regards to their questions following the announcement of 2024/25 early bird tickets, they ranged from uncertainty over how payments could be made to concern about whether there had been issues working with credit card companies.

Those questions were put forward to Wednesday, and with phase three of the sales now underway they say supporters can broach the topic at next month’s engagement panel meeting.

The club’s reply said, “Queries on Season Tickets will be addressed at our next Supporters Engagement Panel meeting scheduled for early March. In the meantime, fans can refer to the extensive FAQs published on our website.”

Phase three of sales – which has the cheapest adult ticket at £510 and most expensive at £720 – will come to an end on March 8th, after that fans will have to wait until the season is over to purchase at whatever cost is set for the 2024/25 season.

Wednesday said that over 10,000 season tickets had been sold after 10 days of them being on sale earlier in the year, and that number will have continued to rise in the weeks that have passed since then.