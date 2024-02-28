Nico Schulz: Sheffield Wednesday ‘training guest’ ordered to pay six-figure sum after GBH charge
The 30-year-old German international, who had his Borussia Dortmund contract terminated last year amid allegations against him, was in court on Wednesday with regards to three counts of grievous bodily harm against a former partner, and the verdict has been handed down on the same day.
According to reports in Germany, Schulz has been told to pay five different non-profit organisations, including women's charities, €30,000 each – to the total of €150,000 – and if he does so within three months then the case will be discontinued.
Reports also stated that the 36-year-old former partner ‘refused to testify in court’, and that before the trial Schulz had also paid his ex-partner ‘an undisclosed amount of damages’.
When asked about Wednesday's intentions with Schulz after Saturday's important 2-1 win over Bristol City, Owls boss Danny Röhl did not go into detail beyond telling The Star, "Nico trained good. Now we will see what happens next week and then I can come back and give you the information."
It remains to be seen whether the club will have Schulz back at Middlewood Road now that the above verdict has been given, however Röhl will be asked for a further update on the status of any interest in the left back when he speaks to the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of the game against Rotherham United this weekend.