Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was confirmed last week already that the Owls had sold out their allocation of 2,115 tickets for the South Yorkshire derby as expected, and now it has been revealed that the home supporters have now filled up the rest of the ground as well.

A statement on the club's official website read, "Tickets for Rotherham United’s South Yorkshire derby clash with Sheffield Wednesday at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday 2nd March have now completely sold out. It's so popular that the club are offering to buy the seats of those who can't make it.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Supporters snapped up the final remaining tickets for the South Yorkshire derby fixture on Tuesday morning, meaning the game will be played in front of a packed out crowd at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

"Season Ticket holders who are unable to attend the fixture with the Owls will be able to return their seats to us through our Buy-Back scheme. Should the club resell your ticket, you will receive a credit of 75% of the value of your seat to your Millers Wallet."