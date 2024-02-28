Sell out confirmed as Sheffield Wednesday's opponents offer 'buy-back' for huge fixture
It was confirmed last week already that the Owls had sold out their allocation of 2,115 tickets for the South Yorkshire derby as expected, and now it has been revealed that the home supporters have now filled up the rest of the ground as well.
A statement on the club's official website read, "Tickets for Rotherham United’s South Yorkshire derby clash with Sheffield Wednesday at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday 2nd March have now completely sold out. It's so popular that the club are offering to buy the seats of those who can't make it.
"Supporters snapped up the final remaining tickets for the South Yorkshire derby fixture on Tuesday morning, meaning the game will be played in front of a packed out crowd at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
"Season Ticket holders who are unable to attend the fixture with the Owls will be able to return their seats to us through our Buy-Back scheme. Should the club resell your ticket, you will receive a credit of 75% of the value of your seat to your Millers Wallet."
Rotherham's biggest attendance so far this season was 11,487 when Middlesbrough came to town on Boxing Day, however they're expected to beat that on Saturday afternoon as the Championship's bottom two meet in a huge encounter in S60.