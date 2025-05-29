Two ex-Sheffield Wednesday bosses in EFL scrap to sign popular Owls figure
The experienced centre-half spent three seasons at Hillsborough having signed in a sensational double-swoop from neighbours Rotherham United alongside Michael Smith. The pair played monumental roles in their promotion from League One into the Championship and despite a long period out of the side, Ihiekwe battled his way back in to become one of the foremost performers in the second half of last season.
It didn’t prove enough for him to earn a fresh contract at S6, however, and he was included on the club’s released list earlier this month. The Star reported in the moments after that confirmation that he was the subject of interest from a number of League One clubs.
We can now reveal that among the clubs to have taken an interest in signing Ihiekwe are Blackpool and Port Vale, who are managed by former Wednesday bosses Steve Bruce and Darren Moore respectively. Huddersfield Town, who this week announced the appointment of ex-Owls player Lee Grant as their new boss, are also believes to be admirers, while at least one unnamed Championship club are also said to be weighing up a potential move.
Ihiekwe’s contract is up at the end of next month and where the 32-year-old ends up remains to be seen. Whichever club does land him will be signing a three-time League One promotion-winner figure with hugely popular status at Wednesday. He was nominated as Championship player of the year for March and earned rave reviews for his adaptability and attitude in coming back into the side having been among the players told they could find a new club during the January transfer window.
Owls boss Danny Röhl told The Star in April: “The January window was maybe not the easiest one for him but it is how he stepped up. I analysed from the Hull game and I see how Icky adapted to my game, how calm he is in this position, it makes me smile. In my heart I get a smile and in his development it shows me that at any age you develop players, this is fantastic.”
