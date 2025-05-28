Both Preston North End and Derby County are believed to be in the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday defender, Pol Valentin, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This publication recently reported that there was interest in the 28-year-old from a number of English Football League clubs, as well as from back home in Spain, however the desire has always been to remain in the Championship if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with the end of his current contract at Hillsborough just a few weeks away, it’s thought that Preston and Derby are keen to try and get a deal done that will see him donning their colours in the 2025/26 season.

It was previously confirmed that the full back, who was signed from Sporting Gijon by Xisco Munoz, would not be sticking around at S6 beyond the end of this season, leaving him to move on as a free agent come July 1st.

Pol Valentin is a wanted man

Valentin became a popular figure at Hillsborough during his two-year spell, both among teammates and supporters, and it was never thought that he’d struggle to find himself a new home once he moved on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early indications are that the Lilywhites could be winning the push for his signature at this point in time, but with several clubs looking at getting a deal done he will be weighing up his options carefully.

The right back played 77 times for the Owls during his time in South Yorkshire, and will be eager to add to his Championship tally should he opt to remain on British soil next season.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join