One of Sheffield Wednesday’s foremost promotion heroes is set to leave the club this summer after the club made a decision not to offer him a new deal, The Star understands.

Defender Michael Ihiekwe is a popular figure at S6 and played a starring role in their promotion from League One in 2023. He featured heavily in their survival effort last season and more recently has battled back into Danny Röhl’s side to earn rave reviews for his efforts in the second half of their most recent campaign.

A leader figure within the changing room, the former Rotherham United man signed a three-year contract on free agent terms in the summer of 2022 and has played 82 times for the Owls across his three seasons, scoring three goals.

Having been among those to be told he could leave Wednesday under the right circumstances during the January transfer window, he came back to start 16 consecutive matches and was one of the side’s standout figures in recent months, earning an EFL nomination for Championship player of the month for March in the process.

Speaking to The Star last month, Owls boss Danny Röhl said on Ihiekwe: “The January window was maybe not the easiest one for him but it is how he stepped up. I analysed from the Hull game and I see how Icky adapted to my game, how calm he is in this position, it makes me smile. In my heart I get a smile and in his development it shows me that at any age you develop players, this is fantastic.”

The Star understands the 32-year-old will not be short of options heading into the summer and that a handful of League One clubs are interested in signing him on free transfer terms.

Wednesday are believed to be in the process of finalising their retained list and are expected to publish in the coming days.