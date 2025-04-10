Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl says the resurgence of Michael Ihiekwe in Sheffield Wednesday’s season has given him a ‘smile in his heart’, with national recognition capping an impressive comeback campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced Owls centre-half fell out of the reckoning throughout October, November and December of this season with no known injury and was understood to have been advised the club were open to letting him go in the January transfer window before injuries offered a way back into the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then he has gone on to play 14 consecutive 90-minute outings for his side and took on the captain’s armband in their midweek draw with Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening, earning praise for his performances along the way.

Now, that praise has extended nationally with Ihiekwe having been nominated for the EFL Championship player of the month award for March. Wednesday picked up two wins and a draw from their four matches, with the 32-year-old scoring twice; a vital header in the memorable comeback win at Norwich City before nodding the equaliser against Cardiff City.

Speaking after the draw at Ewood Park on Tuesday evening, Owls boss Danny Röhl sought to commend Ihiekwe’s efforts in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I must play a big, big compliment to Icky,” he told The Star. “The January window was maybe not the easiest one for him but it is how he stepped up. I analysed from the Hull game and I see how Icky adapted to my game, how calm he is in this position, it makes me smile. In my heart I get a smile and in his development it shows me that at any age you develop players, this is fantastic.”

Iheikwe’s rivals for the award are Sheffield United forward Tyrese Campbell, Luton Town midfielder Jordan Clark and Derby County man Marcus Harness. The winner of the award is decided by a three-man panel of Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies. The winner will be announced on Friday.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: No eye-rolling - Sheffield Wednesday fans' Chansiri stance is crystal clear