Sheffield Wednesday will play a different type of preseason friendly this coming weekend when Mansfield Town visit S6.

Wednesday face the Stags on Saturday in a game that’s scheduled to get underway at 3pm, and it’s been revealed that the two teams will battle it out for two hours at Middlewood Road over the course of three different periods. A vast array of players will take part, including Callum Paterson following his return to training whilst out of contract.

“The Owls will round off the week at Middlewood Road by hosting Mansfield for a training ground exercise on Saturday afternoon,” they explained. “Unlike a regular pre-season fixture, the game will be tailored to ensure the full training group play the necessary number of minutes in preparation for the new season. The game will be split into three parts; 45 minutes, 45 minutes and an additional 30 minutes to conclude.

“The squad will consist of senior players, Under-21s and trialists, with pre-determined minute slots for each member of the squad... The Owls’ official website will provide a brief overview of the afternoon following the full-time whistle.”

This game will be the latest outing for Wednesday after friendlies against Manchester City’s U23s and York City, both of which ended in victory, and Danny Röhl and Henrik Pedersen will be hoping for more of the same tomorrow. Fans, meanwhile, will be just as fascinated with who features as much as what the end result is.