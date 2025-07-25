Free agent former Sheffield Wednesday man Callum Paterson will step out in Owls colours in a behind-closed-doors friendly clash this weekend amid hopes a deal can be reached for him to re-sign for the club.

The Scotland international saw his Wednesday contract come to an end at the turn of the month after he was offered fresh terms as per the publication of the club’s retained list back in May. Versatile Paterson is a popular figure at S6 and after a long period out of the reckoning last season played an important part in the second half of the campaign.

Wednesday are operating under the terms of restrictions on what deals can be offered and struck and it is hoped that Paterson, who has 31 goals and 15 assists in his 186-appearance Owls career to date, will be able to formally re-join the squad after a period back training with the squad. Wednesday confirmed the 30-year-old would feature in a private run-out against League One Mansfield Town at Middlewood Road on Saturday.

WAITING: Captain Barry Bannan cannot rejoin Sheffield Wednesday until they have fewer than 23 players with senior experience (Image: Steve Ellis)

The Star reported earlier this week that Owls skipper Barry Bannan had taken time out of full team training due to an issue and the club confirmed he would not take part in the Stags clash as a precautionary measure. Bannan is also out of contract but has been a firm fixture in Wednesday’s pre-season to date and as things stand it is expected he will re-sign for the club when circumstances allow.

The run-out will focus on the building of match fitness and will act as the third behind-closed-doors clash of the Owls’ pre-season to date. Wednesday came from behind in a friendly with Manchester City’s u-21 side at St George’s Park earlier this month to win 3-2 before beating National League promotion hopefuls York City 3-0 over the weekend.

