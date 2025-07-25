Josh Windass explains Wrexham decision after leaving Sheffield Wednesday
Windass recently completed an exit from Hillsborough after a very successful with the Owls, terminating his contract by mutual consent on the back of the latest bout of financial instability at the club, and - like new Preston North End signing, Michael Smith - didn’t take long to find himself a new deal elsewhere.
The 31-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the Red Dragons following their promotion to the Championship, and he’s spoken for the first time since making the move over to Wales.
Why did Josh Windass swap Sheffield Wednesday for Wrexham?
“I’m looking forward to getting going,” he said in his first interview with the club. “I spoke to the manager, he obviously showed me his plans for the upcoming season and what he expects from the group. And, yeah, I’ve really bought into what he wants, and I’m looking forward to being here...
“I’d describe myself as honest and hard-working, I like to contribute goals and assists from midfield and that’s what I’m looking to bring to Wrexham. First and foremost, I want to get into the team and earn the respect of my teammates – I want to be professional, be someone to look up to and then get the team as high up the league as possible.”
Meanwhile, his new boss said of the signing, “I’m delighted to welcome Josh to the Club. He’s a player with a lot of Championship experience and I’m looking forward to working with him over the coming seasons.”
