The last hours of the transfer window are upon us and Sheffield Wednesday are yet to add to their squad amid difficult off-field circumstances.

The Owls have worked hard behind the scenes to line-up potential deals in the hope of receiving ratification from the EFL in spite of restrictions placed on what they can get over the line. Wednesday have been in near-constant communication throughout the summer on what will be allowed in terms of incoming deals as the EFL’s independent CFRU seek to keep a close eye on their financial landscape.

Entering deadline day the understanding was that deals were going to prove difficult to complete given the failure of Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri in offering the requisite material assurances that the club can fulfil financial obligations over the coming months. Noises out of the club this morning suggested a change in mood music with regard to the possibility of doing deals - though strict parameters remained difficult to navigate.

Manchester United are looking to loan left-back Harry Amass to Sheffield Wednesday.

Talented Manchester United left-sider Harry Amass is understood to have been to Middlewood Road and with a deal agreed was scheduled for a medical, while reports have suggested long-held interest in Manchester City forward Jaden Heskey was close to agreeing a deal. One report has gone as far as to suggest the Heskey deal had received EFL ratification. Aston Villa attacker Zépiqueno Redmond was a name discussed at Hillsborough as a potential loan option but the belief is that there were not firm moves made to sign him today.

The Star’s latest understanding is that - at the time of writing - no Wednesday deal has yet been given the green light and that while discussions are ongoing there is certainly no definite feeling that any deals will be signed off as of our latest information. Efforts continue.

In terms of outgoings, Bailey Cadamarteri has been the subject of interest late in the window with Wednesday having knocked back two bids for the talented forward. As things stand, there is nothing to suggest he is any further to leaving the club and as previously reported, it is understood there is no strong desire to leave Wednesday on the player’s part.

A social media post by goalkeeper Pierce Charles caused a stir among the Owls fanbase and interest in him has been there throughout the summer, but again The Star has reason to believe it is most likely at this stage that he remains a Wednesday player beyond the 7pm deadline with no concrete moves having been made today.