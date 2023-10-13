Sheffield Wednesday manager reveals hope for new technical team at Hillsborough

New Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he hopes to get his new technical team through the door before the game against Watford next weekend.

The German was unveiled as Dejphon Chansiri’s latest appointment on Friday morning, coming on board as the replacement for Xisco after the Spaniard was relieved of his position ahead of the 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town.

Chansiri spoke of the former Bayern Munich and Germany coach being ‘the right fit’ for the club as they seek to improve their fortunes after the international break, and there is hope that he’ll have his people around him by the time they take the journey down to Vicarage Road.

Röhl will take his first training session on Monday, and he says that he will be bringing in four members to his new technical team at S6 - three of which will be German, but one of whom will be from these shores.

When asked about the arrival of the quartet, he told The Star, “I think we will manage this, it’s just about the government side now, doing all the work permits. I’m looking forward to having everybody here, and then we can start to work.

“For me it’s important to have some German guys around me, but also I will bring one English guy with me as well, because it’s important to have some insight about the culture and traditional things - it will be a good match. I hope to have them in by the Watford game.”