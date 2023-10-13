New Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has delivered a passionate rallying cry to everybody connected with the club after his announcement as the club’s new manager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking at his unveiling as Owls boss, the 34-year-old German touched on the success of last season’s promotion effort and wishes to harness the atmosphere created going forward.

He said: “For me, it is a pleasure to be here. I was here at the stadium for the first time (on Thursday) and I felt the energy. It is a massive fanbase, I watched some videos from the promotion and there is a lot of energy in this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am starting a new journey with this club and looking forward now to seeing what we can do.

“It is very helpful I have this experience in my career with Southampton, we had nearly same situation there. I am a coach and very convinced about this team and I saw the mentality of the team in the promotion season after the 4-0 defeat and turning it around.”

The former RB Leizpig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and German national team assistant said: “For my football, I want to play forward and be aggressive and we need high intensity, this is what I want and what I demand from my players.

“I have prepared the last ten years for this situation. It is a dream come true, I think I am very prepared and I have a clear idea and philosophy in my mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to perform immediately and need the points. At Munich, it’s about winning titles and matches. We have to get our self-confidence back and for the players to feel they are strong.

“I have worked with some great coaches in Rangwick, Hassenhuttl and Flick. You can take something from these guys and a lot of experience. We have a strong group here and energy and a philosophy and it is clear what we want.”

With perfect clarity, he delivered a line that will no doubt resonate with supporters.