Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, says that he believes Danny Röhl is the ‘right fit’ for the club after he was announced today.

The Owls unveiled the 34-year-old on Friday afternoon after The Star revealed on Thursday night that the club had got their man, and now he’s able to get to work at his new club.

Speaking at his opening press conference, Chansiri spoke of why he decided that the German was the correct decision to take over from Xisco.

“I think he has a good philosophy, and he can build on what Xisco has already done,” Chansiri told the media. “I believed in Xisco, but he couldn’t finish his job. The players were with him. I think he can follow Xisco’s philosophy and do well.

“He has knowledge from working with big managers before – he was like a brain for them. He has done all the things apart from the final decision, that’s it. Everything else he has done, so I think he is the right fit for us.”