Late Spanish arrival of Sheffield Wednesday key man explained with excellent news

Eagle-eyed Sheffield Wednesday supporters perusing the footage of training put out by the club and The Star from their Spanish training camp in recent days may well have noticed the absence of key man midfielder Will Vaulks.

By Alex Miller
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST

The Welsh international played 54 times in their promotion campaign last season and did not have a reported injury, making his absence from the Alicante training camp something of a mystery.

The Star reported over the weekend that Vaulks’ staying in England was due to ‘personal reasons’, but that he was expected to join up with his teammates and new coaches imminently.

It has since been confirmed that the former Cardiff City man stayed on back home to welcome the birth of his son on Friday.

Vaulks reported to Spain late on Sunday evening and looks set to play a part in the rest of the club’s gruelling warm weather training programme. It remains to be seen whether he plays a part in their clash with Real Murcia on Tuesday.